Sevierville Police Department looking for missing teen

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Sevier Police Department are looking for a missing 17-year-old they say ran away.

Alex Palacios was last seen in Sevierville on Monday, Jan. 10, according to a release from the SPD. Palacios is 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the release said.

Those with information are asked to call Detective Preston Parrish at 865-868-1750.

