Advertisement

Summit Towers residents spend the night at Chilhowee Park

Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News that they are evacuating and relocating 278 residents.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jared Austin
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department firefighters started evacuating residents of Summit Towers at 210 Locust Street on Tuesday, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks.

KFD responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers Monday when Wilbanks told WVLT News that smoking material caused a fire on a sofa on the eighth floor which prompted the sprinkler system and damaged a few floors.

The elevator stopped working after water rushed into the elevator shaft, prompting the evacuation of the residents, according to Wilbanks.

“This is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all residents living in the building,” Wilbanks said. “Currently, there is an issue with the elevators working properly after this morning’s fire.”

Peter Russo, who lives at Summit Towers, said, “Maybe they feed us. Maybe they won’t but hopefully, we have some money.”

The Red Cross is assisting the KFD with the relocation of 278 residents to shelters around Knoxville. They are using city buses to relocate them to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park and assisting the residents to take whatever they need including medication.

Fire chaplain Paul Trumpone said the process of relocating people could take a while using city buses.

“It still takes one bus for every two wheelchair users and so we have a lot of wheelchair users in this building,” Trumpone said.

It is unknown when the residents will be moved back in or when the elevator will be fixed. Wilbanks estimated the evacuation will take hours.

As of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, residents were still being transported.

Summit Towers is an apartment community for ages 62 and above, according to the website.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
KFD responded to Summit Towers Monday night
KFD responds to Summit Towers in North Knox

Latest News

Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Fire sparks Summit Towers evacuation
Founded by CJ Lewandowski, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys was formed while Lewandowski was working at...
Ole Smoky Moonshine partners with local band for national tour
Bears out moving just off the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
Why you may still see bears out in winter
Police responded around 5 p.m. and found a man outside of a home suffering from at least one...
One dead following fatal shooting on Fern Street