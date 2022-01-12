Summit Towers residents spend the night at Chilhowee Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department firefighters started evacuating residents of Summit Towers at 210 Locust Street on Tuesday, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks.

KFD responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers Monday when Wilbanks told WVLT News that smoking material caused a fire on a sofa on the eighth floor which prompted the sprinkler system and damaged a few floors.

The elevator stopped working after water rushed into the elevator shaft, prompting the evacuation of the residents, according to Wilbanks.

“This is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all residents living in the building,” Wilbanks said. “Currently, there is an issue with the elevators working properly after this morning’s fire.”

Peter Russo, who lives at Summit Towers, said, “Maybe they feed us. Maybe they won’t but hopefully, we have some money.”

The Red Cross is assisting the KFD with the relocation of 278 residents to shelters around Knoxville. They are using city buses to relocate them to the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park and assisting the residents to take whatever they need including medication.

Fire chaplain Paul Trumpone said the process of relocating people could take a while using city buses.

“It still takes one bus for every two wheelchair users and so we have a lot of wheelchair users in this building,” Trumpone said.

It is unknown when the residents will be moved back in or when the elevator will be fixed. Wilbanks estimated the evacuation will take hours.

As of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, residents were still being transported.

Summit Towers is an apartment community for ages 62 and above, according to the website.

This is a developing story.

