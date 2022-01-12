Advertisement

Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was started as a part of the American Rescue Plan to help homeowners who have faced financial hardships due to the pandemic.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new program with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency launched that is geared towards helping those who have faced financial hardships due to the pandemic.

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was started as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Those who apply can receive up to $40,000 per household to help pay housing costs including past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, and more.

“We think this funding will go a long way in helping homeowners in Tennessee who haven’t been able to make their mortgage payments through no fault of their own,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “We look forward to working with eligible homeowners, as well as banks and lenders throughout the state, to make sure that Tennesseans can pay money they owe and avoid foreclosure on their homes.”

Knoxville appraisal expert and owner of The Appraisal Firm, David Landes, told WVLT News that the amount could help the average homeowner in East Tennessee.

“Unless it’s snowballed from, $40,000 could cover the mortgage for most people in east Tennessee,” said Landes. “For most people who have a $1,500 or $2,000 mortgage payment, a $40,000 bump is really going to help out.”

While Landes said there hasn’t been a significant amount of people on the verge of losing their homes in Knoxville, homeowners are exercising other options before it gets that far. Since so many people are buying homes right now, if homeowners get behind, they can avoid foreclosures by simply selling their homes.

“Typically, it’s not difficult if you’re in a bad position to unload a property right now,” Landes said.

Data from CoreLogic shows the percentage of mortgage owners in each county who are more than 90 days late on their mortgage payments.

The county with the highest rate of mortgage owners in that category is Union Co. with a delinquency rate of 3.99% and Loudon Co. has the lowest with 2.03% of mortgage owners being delinquent.

“Homeowners who live in Tennessee, have a household income less than $119,850 and have experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020, related to the COVID health crisis may apply for assistance,” said Wes Brunch with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
When officers arrived at the facility, Bailey became unresponsive while in the van, according...
Officials identify man who died in KPD custody
Alexander Verderosa
Police: Seymour man arrested for stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend
Texas Roadhouse will be located at 7559 Connor Road in Powell, TN.
Texas Roadhouse to bring 230 jobs to North Knoxville
FBI Special agents and KCSO deputies are searching for a possible bank robbery suspect.
Sheriff’s office investigating bank robbery, Farragut schools on lockdown

Latest News

More clouds Wednesday
Warmer with more clouds Wednesday ahead of showers late week
Tennessee vs. South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena on January 11, 2022
Vols Bounce Back with 20 Point Win
KFD responded to Summit Towers Monday night
Knoxville Fire Department evacuates Summit Towers residents
Flowflex tests down to bare minimum in stock at Volunteer Pharmacy
Home COVID tests flying off shelves; Knox Co. pharmacists scramble