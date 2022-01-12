Tennessee Parents concerned about quality of education, Vanderbilt study finds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents in Tennessee are concerned about the quality of their children’s education, according to a study from Vanderbilt Child Health.

The study covered parents of all backgrounds, including different races, and results were collected in late fall 2021. Education and school quality topped the lists of concerns for both black and white parents in the study, while bullying and cyberbully were the top concerns for parents of other racial and ethnic groups.

“The last two years have been exceptionally challenging for Tennessee families. The Vanderbilt Child Health Poll enables us to hear directly from parents about the most pressing issues their children are facing,” Stephen Patrick, MD, MPH, director of the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy said.

While parents across the board listed education as a concern, the ranking of education changed based on region and race. Overall, non-white parents listed racial inequality as a top concern, while white parents did not.

“Overall, we see that parents are worried about their children’s education, mental health, and cyberbullying. However, we also see differences in parents’ priorities based on their race and location. For example, we found that 1 in 3 Black parents are worried about racial inequality and gun violence, but those issues do not even make the list of top 5 concerns for white parents,” Patrick said.

Autoplay Caption

Data for the poll was collected across the three grand divisions of the state. The research was funded in part by a grant from the Boedecker Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.