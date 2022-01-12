VFL Priest Remembers Former Coach and Grandfather of UGA QB

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well what a night Monday for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. The senior threw for 224 yards and two 4th quarter touchdowns to help georgia beat bama 33-18 and win the the College Football National Championship..

You knew that, what you might not know is that the Bennett family lineage has a link to Tennessee. His Grandfather Buddy was a defensive backs coach on Bill Battle’s staff in 1970 and he coached among others, Vol Legend, Tim Priest.

” Before practice started, when other players groups were meeting, he had us put on all our equipment run from the dormitory to the stadium. And then we went through all kinds of running drills before the rest of the team ever got there,” says Priest.

Tim’s unit recorded an SEC record 36 interceptions that one year under Buddy Bennett and like the rest of us, Tim watched the Dawgs win it all and can’t help but make the comparison’s between Stetson and his grandfather, “The poise that that Stetson Bennett showed under pressure some of that comes from buddy Bennett because you worked hard under him in practice. So you were poised and knew what you were doing in a ball game. As I was watching the game last night, I thought, I don’t really care for Alabama to win this game. I don’t really care for Georgia to win this game. But it would be pretty cool if buddy Ben his grandson was the winner. And that’s the way it turned out. "

And it turned out well for Stetson and a Geoegia program which won its first national championship since 1980.

