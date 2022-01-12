Advertisement

Why you may still see bears out in winter

Some bears just went into hibernation at the end of December.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some of you may have seen Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger’s Facebook post showing three bears out where he lives in Pigeon Forge.

Seeing bears out and about in January is not that unusual for bears in Tennessee, according to wildlife biologists.

“You know, the videos you’re probably seeing are probably in urban areas where bears are getting access to human food. Right? So it sort of emphasizes the need to be bear wise in our communities,” said Bill Stiver, with Great Smoky Mountains National Park. “Hibernation is really a way of conserving energy. So it does vary depending on where you are in the United States, like if you’re in northern states where there’s deep snow and cold and bears can’t get to food they’re going to den earlier.”

Bears out moving just off the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
Bears out moving just off the Pigeon Forge Parkway.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Stiver said bears really hibernate to conserve energy. So when food is available there’s no need to go into hibernation.

“They can easily wake up right there, their body temperature only drops about 12 degrees. Unlike, you know, other species that hibernate where their body temperatures drop, you know, almost down to freezing so bears can quickly arouse if they’re disturbed in their dens,” he said. “When we have food shortages, like back in 2015, we had bears denning as early as November 5. So it does really vary based on the amount of food that’s out in the environment.”

This year was a good year for food and stiver said at this point it’s mostly the males that would be out and about. Most females have denned to get ready for the cubs which will be born at the end of January.

Stiver said limited bear activity will be here until march.

The park said in other areas of the country where food is available year round bears may not take any time to hibernate.

