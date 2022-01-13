Advertisement

Alcoa plane crash Pilot says the plane “hit the ground and burst into a fireball”

The pilot told officials that the passenger, who suffered serious injuries, climbed over him and dragged him out of the plane and bystanders of the crash used fire extinguishers to put out the fire, according to the report.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response responded to a single-engine plane crash on Singleton Station Rd., not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 16.

NTSB Releases Reports On Two East Tennessee Aircraft Crashes

NTSB releases reports on the plane that crashed in Alcoa and the helicopter that crashed in Sevier Co.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The pilot, CEO of a Colorado-based company called MyGoFlight identified as Charlie Schneider, was conducting practice approaches with a passenger when Air Traffic Control issued a traffic advisory for an airbus on a 3-mile final, according to a release by the National Transportation Safety Board obtained by WVLT News.

“ATC instructed the pilot to follow the Airbus A320 and was cleared for landing. Preliminary radar data showed N162AM turning base approximately 1.8 miles behind the Airbus A320. About 1.5 miles on final approach, at 1,000 ft, the radar target of N162AM was lost,” the report states.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Schneider about 30 feet from the airplane suffering from third degree burns but was alert and responding to verbal commands, according to the report.

“The pilot stated he was returning from a 45-minute flight, and that he encountered wake turbulence on short final. The pilot said that the airplane lost lift, rolled inverted and he activated the ballistic parachute. He said that the airplane “hit the ground and burst into a fireball,” according to NTSB officials.

Schneider told them that the passenger, who suffered serious injuries, climbed over him and dragged him out of the plane and bystanders of the crash used fire extinguishers to put out the fire, according to the report.

Family members told WVLT News that he later died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Elevators damaged in fire prompt evacuation of Summit Towers residents
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply

Latest News

One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Report shows multiple people warned Sevier Co. helicopter crash pilot not to fly
Scattered rain to snow Thursday evening
Rain late Thursday to spotty mountain snow early Friday
Find Your Fun
Indoor events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church