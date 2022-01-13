Crews prepare to free first of two Powell trench collapse victims

Powell Trench Collapse Two trapped following trench collapse in Powell. https://bit.ly/3zX47Ub Posted by WVLT on Thursday, January 13, 2022

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 70 responders from Rural Metro Fire, the Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Volunteer Trench Rescue Team responded to a trench collapse just after noon on Thursday. Rural Metro Captain Jeff Bagwell told WVLT News that two men were trapped in the trench, which is located on E. Beaver Creek Dr. near Allison Way.

According to Bagwell, construction workers were digging to lay utility pipes when they became trapped under 15 feet of dirt. Rural Metro Crews were able to see one man’s hand move and speak to him, he said.

The two men trapped are Spanish-speaking, according to Bagwell, which has caused communication challenges. Officials said that the two workers were likely in serious condition, but were not able to confirm if injuries were life-threatening.

Bagwell outlined the rescue process, which begins with shoring up the dirt around the trapped workers. Rescue teams will then begin the process of moving the dirt off the trapped people.

Officials on scene originally said that recovery would be a “long-term operation” and could take as long as eight hours. The long-term rescue is due to the nature of the incident, Bagwell said. Loose dirt from recent weather created the potential for a secondary collapse, according to Bagwell, so crews must work slowly.

In a later update, Bagwell told WVLT News that both trapped men should be free by 4 p.m., since responders were able to use vacuum trucks to remove dirt.

“It is a slow, methodical digging process,” he said.

Bagwell also said that he and his crew are optimistic about the rescue.

“We’re rescuers, it’s what we do,” Bagwell said.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies and Knoxville Police officers have closed E. Beaver Creek Dr.

