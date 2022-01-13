Advertisement

Few showers late today, stronger rain to snow in a First Alert this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rounds of rain to snow at times impacting our weekend.
Bands of rain and snow spin around the region this weekend.
Bands of rain and snow spin around the region this weekend.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A weak system brings us a few light showers and a dip in temperatures to end the week. But, there is a greater coverage and impact of rain to snow this weekend, with a stronger cold front, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, and not as cold. We’re hovering around the freezing point, but the clouds also help to keep frost away.

We’ll stay mild Thursday with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy view, which can make it feel cooler. We do have a mild high again today, at 51 degrees. Rain showers are spotty Thursday afternoon and become scattered by the evening. The higher elevations outlining the valley see spotty light snow showers.

A couple inches of snow can accumulate at the tops of the Smoky Mountains through Friday morning, otherwise a few flurries will be flying. We’re staying mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The clouds don’t budge Friday, and it’s a cooler day. We’ll top out around 43 degrees, with a light chilly breeze.

Saturday is looking mostly cloudy still, with scattered showers arriving late in the day, and a high around 45 degrees. This will be rain showers in the Valley and snow showers in the higher elevations.

Snowfall impact potential Sunday
Snowfall impact potential Sunday(WVLT)

With a center of low pressure spinning bands of rain to snow throughout the region, we’ll find a back and forth trend in our area. This can make for changing conditions, but of course also impact how much snow is left on the ground. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Sunday is focused on the rain to wintry mix change, then more burst of snowfall for our area as well. I think this will make for the best chance for accumulating snow is after the back and forth to rain is done in our area, which means the late afternoon to evening Sunday through Sunday night. Temperatures Sunday look to range from low 30s in the morning, and chilly in the upper 30s in the afternoon, making that fine line of rain to sleet and snow move around throughout the day.

Monday continues with clouds and spotty snow showers, and a cold high of only 36 degrees.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

