Hall of Fame Coach Clark Duncan decides it’s time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - He’s been a fixture of East Tennessee high school football for decades.

Former Vol Clark Duncan made his mark back in the 1980′s coaching at Fulton High School and then taking over the Powell High School program.

Most recently he’s served as the head football coach and Director of Athletics at South-Doyle High School.

Now the veteran coach says it’s time to slow down a bit announcing his retirement from coaching saying in a statement, “I am excited and saddened to announce to all, that effective immediately, I will be retiring as head football coach at South-Doyle High School. After the 2021-2022 school year, I will be officially retiring from Knox County Schools. I wanted to take this moment to thank each of you, for everything that you do and have done to support me, my family, our players, our football programs, and our schools. It has been my privilege to serve as a Principal, Coach, and Educator to student/athletes in the Fulton, Powell and South-Doyle communities for the last 41 years.”

He’ll remain in an administrative role at the school through May and then at that point as he says, become a full time Grandpa and golfer.

Duncan’s been a terrific role model for the hundreds of young student athletes he’s mentored over the years. It’s been his life’s work to make sure these young men are successful both on and off the field of play.

A member of the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, Clark’s love for his family and his community have made him one of the best at his profession over the years. He leads by example and the example he’s left will long be emulated by those who follow in his path.

Speaking of which, Duncan says he’ll assist in the hiring of his replacement, who will lead the Cherokees into the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.