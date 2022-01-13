Heather honored to judge the Gibbs Middle Science Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley was asked to be one of the judges of the Gibbs Middle School Science Fair.

About a dozen sixth grade students presented their experiment in the school’s science fair. The displays, experiments, and presentations by the students were all impressive. Heather was one of three judges, which also included Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

There were several on germs, mold growth on food, and even one was inspired to learn more about how fire moves after the Gatlinburg wildfire. They were all great!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.