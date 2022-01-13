How are East Tennessee schools handling illness?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the peak of flu season nearing, many East Tennessee schools are taking extra steps to protect students from illness.

WVLT News reached out to school districts around East Tennessee to learn what they are doing to address the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and other common illnesses.

Below is a list of school districts’ efforts to curb illness inside facilities.

Hamblen County Schools

Hamblen County Schools has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to Superintendent Jeff Perry. They are also having trouble finding substitute teachers.

“We are taking extra precautions to get folks safe but are keeping school open for now,” Perry said. “Encourage parents to monitor symptoms at home, don’t send kids to school who are sick, and have them talk with children about basic safe health practices.”

Loudon County Schools

Loudon County Schools has also seen an increase in COVID-19 cases this semester, according to Mike Garren with the district.

“We have experienced an increase this week in the number of positive cases, however as of now our staffing hasn’t been significantly impacted. We have no current plans of requesting a waiver for remote learning or closing schools,” said Garren.

Loudon County Schools is also sanitizing facilities regularly.

“Our custodial staff has continued enhanced cleaning protocols since the beginning of last year. Parents just need to continue being our partner by keeping their child home if they are sick,” said Garren.

Maryville City Schools

Maryville City Schools is no longer quarantining COVID-positive students if they are asymptomatic, according to a letter sent to parents. School district officials said this is due to state legislation, but the legislation passed was blocked by a federal judge shortly after being signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

WVLT News reached out to Mike Winstead, director of schools for Maryville City Schools, for an update. He told WVLT News that student and staff absences are elevated compared to other years, but the school district is not planning on moving to online learning soon.

Winstead also told WVLT News that Maryville City Schools is having some trouble keeping classified staff, like non-teachers and cafeteria staff. He asks that parents keep sick children at home.

Morgan County Schools

David Treece, the Director of Morgan County Schools, told WVLT News that the district has seen a slight elevation in positive cases compared to the fall semester. About 1% of the district is testing positive at this time, Treece said.

“Currently, we are able to utilize substitutes or other employees to replace absent staff and maintain in-person learning. If staff absences reach such a threshold that we are unable to provide coverage, our district team will apply for a TN Dept. of Education waiver to transition to a temporary status of remote learning for the individual schools or grade bands impacted,” Treece said.

Custodial staff has also increased cleaning efforts in Morgan County Schools, Treece said.

Newport Grammar School

Sandra Burchette with Newport Grammar School tells WVLT News that staff has increased cleaning since the beginning of the pandemic. School officials are also monitoring the spike in COVID cases, though there is no plan at this time to move to online learning.

“We do not plan on going virtual but will watch the spike in cases. An increase in numbers could possibly change our decision,” Burchette said.

The school is also using a grant to provide students and staff with COVID-19 tests, with parent permission.

Oak Ridge Schools

Holly Cross with Oak Ridge Schools tells WVLT News that the district is following the same COVID-19 policy as last semester. Oak Ridge Schools is following guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health and sanitizing facilities regularly, Cross said.

“As you know, keeping students and staff safe is our number one priority throughout the pandemic. We have made no changes to COVID policy this semester,” Cross said. “Additionally, our maintenance has been phenomenal with sanitation practices throughout the pandemic.”

Oneida City Schools

WVLT News spoke with Jeanny Phillips about how Oneida City Schools is handling illness. According to Phillips, custodial staff has increased cleaning efforts.

Phillips asks that parents monitor their child’s health for possible flu or COVID-19 symptoms.

“If they are sick please see the nurses in our school clinic’s via our telehealth program or visit your local provider,” Phillips said.

Sevier County Schools

Sevier County Schools has had an easier time with COVID-19. Tony Ogle, a representative with the school, said the district saw a major fall in cases over the fall semester. Ogle also said that Sevier County Schools has seen an increase in flu this year.

School officials are still following pandemic-height cleaning practices at Sevier County schools, Ogle said.

“Our janitorial staff members have continued the cleaning protocols that we have utilized since the beginning of the pandemic, with high traffic areas addressed multiple times throughout the day and entire buildings cleaned nightly,” Ogle said. “Buses are also cleaned prior to each route. Electrostatic sprayers are used in each of these instances.”

Ogle also told WVLT News that the district is facing staffing challenges, especially in bus drivers.

Below is a resource from the Tennessee Department of Health aimed at helping schools handle in-person learning.

