Advertisement

Knoxville police chase SUV with 1-year-old in car

A suspect led Knoxville police on a chase with a baby in the car, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were involved in an SUV-chase around 9 a.m. Thursday. After stopping the vehicle, officers learned that a 1-year-old was in the SUV during the chase, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Officers tried to stop the SUV, which was being driven by 21-year-old Carlos Westfield, on Western Avenue, Erland said. The suspect originally stopped for officers near Sanderson Road, but then began fleeing from officers, according to Erland.

While fleeing from officers, Westfield crashed into another car at the intersection of Schaad Road and Oak Ridge Highway, then continued to flee, Erland said. The driver of the car Westfield crashed into nor the child was injured. Westfield reportedly then ran off the road at Beaver Ridge Road and began running on foot, but was later taken in by officers.

Westfield has outstanding warrants and two women were in the car, according to Erland.

Westfield’s original warrants were for robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, but charges of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession and child abuse, neglect or endangerment were added following Thursday’s incident.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
Two trapped in Powell trench collapse
First of two trapped workers freed following Powell trench collapse
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Report shows multiple people warned Sevier Co. helicopter crash pilot not to fly

Latest News

Tennessee program offers millions to struggling first-time home buyers.
Building generational wealth: Tenn fund helps struggling first-time home buyers
Two trapped in Powell trench collapse
First of two trapped workers freed following Powell trench collapse
MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up to hold a fundraiser for a Knoxville 7-year-old with...
MEDIC Regional Blood Center holding drive for child with cancer
Keeping Schools Open
What it takes to keep schools open