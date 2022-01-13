Knoxville police chase SUV with 1-year-old in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were involved in an SUV-chase around 9 a.m. Thursday. After stopping the vehicle, officers learned that a 1-year-old was in the SUV during the chase, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Officers tried to stop the SUV, which was being driven by 21-year-old Carlos Westfield, on Western Avenue, Erland said. The suspect originally stopped for officers near Sanderson Road, but then began fleeing from officers, according to Erland.

While fleeing from officers, Westfield crashed into another car at the intersection of Schaad Road and Oak Ridge Highway, then continued to flee, Erland said. The driver of the car Westfield crashed into nor the child was injured. Westfield reportedly then ran off the road at Beaver Ridge Road and began running on foot, but was later taken in by officers.

Westfield has outstanding warrants and two women were in the car, according to Erland.

Westfield’s original warrants were for robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, but charges of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession and child abuse, neglect or endangerment were added following Thursday’s incident.

