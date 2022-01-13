Knoxville soccer club hires first head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville SC, the club bringing professional soccer to Knoxville, has hired its first head coach. Officials named Mark McKeever their head coach Thursday afternoon.

McKeever has previously had success in USL League 2, which One Knoxville SC will be playing in this May. McKeever has a history of success in the sport, a release from One Knoxville said.

“McKeever won the League 2 Regular Season Championship, Postseason National Championship, and Coach of the Year award as Head Coach of the Des Moines Menace. McKeever also won the 2019 USL League 2 Regular Season Championship with Des Moines,” the release said.

McKeever said he is excited to begin work for One Knoxville.

“I am very excited to start this new journey with One Knoxville,” McKeever said. “I am thankful to the Club for placing its trust in me to build this team and create an identity in League 2 as a stepping stone for our future. I cannot wait to represent the people of Knoxville and the soccer community. I hope I can make everyone proud to be a One Knoxville fan in 2022 and many more years to come. There’s Only One Knoxville!”

“Winning will always be a high priority for One Knox starting with our inaugural season in 2022. Knoxville deserves a winner and Mark McKeever is just that,” said Drew McKenna, Partner at One Knoxville SC. “In hiring Mark, we believe we have hired not only the best coach in League 2 but also the type of leader and manager who can make the jump to the professional ranks with us. We’re excited for Mark to join the team and cannot wait until he takes the field in May!”

