Medical care for those without insurance in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cost of a doctors visit without insurance can be extremely expensive. In Sevier County people are waiting months for care, but Thursday one group changed that.

A health fair at Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic brought in medical experts and students studying medicine from ETSU to help treat people who need medical care but don’t have insurance.

Doctor Beth Anne Fox and her medical students hoped their extra hands will help more people get the treatment they need.

“This gives us also a place for the students to learn how to take care of patients, how to look at patients, and from a different perspective that we have resources that are limited,” she said. “We’re seeing everything from chronic lung disease, renal problems, yes, a very diverse group of people. And then it gives them more exposure to that because these are lifelong problems that they need to learn how to take care of.”

She’s from Sevierville and has seen the need in the community on a first hand basis. She realizes while wages have gone up, most have not gotten on a plan with medical benefits.

More than 9,000 people without insurance came through the medical facility last year, and saw Dr. Richard Dew, the medical director at Mountain Hope.

“It’s the preventive things is basically getting the diabetes and high blood pressure and the emphysema under control. That’s how we prevent this,” said Dew. “Just for treating their chronic conditions and keeping it under control prevents death. The other thing is, they can’t afford the medicine. You know, insulin costs like $600 a month.”

“I personally enjoy coming here. This is my home and so it’s an opportunity for me to also give back to the community that’s given so much to me,” said Fox.

One more free medical day is happening on Friday and if you miss that just call the clinic and they can help work with you on becoming an established patient.

The clinic does have programs to help the uninsured get insulin at $10 a month.

They’ve worked with other drug companies for similar programs for other medications.

Other medical service providers in Sevier County took part in the event like UT Extension and Sevier County Health Department who were giving out free vaccines.

