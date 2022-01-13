Advertisement

Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality

By Katie Kaplan and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Jorge Diaz-Johnston, 54, was found dead at a landfill in Jackson County over the weekend after going missing from Tallahassee, said police.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide, WCTV reported.

Authorities said they believe his body ended up at the Campbellton-area landfill after being picked up from a public garbage site in Okaloosa County.

A missing person poster put out by Tallahassee Police said Diaz-Johnston was last seen on Jan. 3.

Diaz-Johnston was a well-known figure in the LGBTQ community. According to Equality Florida, he and his husband Don Johnston were integral in overturning a gay marriage ban in Florida in 2015.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Jorge Diaz. Jorge and his husband Don Johnston were two of the brave plaintiffs who took on Florida’s anti-gay marriage ban and helped in marriage equality for all Floridians. Our deepest condolences to Don and Jorge’s extended family,” said Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida.

A video on the organization’s YouTube page from January 2014 shows a press conference the couple held when they announced their “Freedom to Marry” lawsuit.

According to a close family friend, Johnston was a paralegal. He went missing without his vehicle, and it is a mystery as to how he ended up in Okaloosa County.

Detectives have asked anyone who may have information to call 850-891-4200, or make an anonymous to CrimeStoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cotton Eyed Joe Tuesday afternoon,...
Fire at Cotton Eyed Joe causes water damage
The pilot told officials that the passenger, who suffered serious injuries, climbed over him...
Alcoa plane crash pilot says the plane “hit the ground and burst into a fireball”

Latest News

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up to hold a fundraiser for a Knoxville 7-year-old with...
MEDIC Regional Blood Center holding drive for child with cancer
South-Doyle head coach retiring from high school football coaching
Hall of Fame Coach Clark Duncan decides it’s time
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia won’t rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela
Kids in masks
How are East Tennessee schools handling illness?
President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to 'surge' medical...
Biden highlighting federal ‘surge’ to help weather omicron