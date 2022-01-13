NTSB releases preliminary report of Alcoa plane crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response responded to a single-engine plane crash on Singleton Station Rd., not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The pilot, CEO of a Colorado-based company called MyGoFlight identified as Charlie Schneider, was conducting practice approaches with a passenger when Air Traffic Control issued a traffic advisory for an airbus on a 3-mile final, according to a release by the National Transportation Safety Board obtained by WVLT News.

“ATC instructed the pilot to follow the Airbus A320 and was cleared for landing. Preliminary radar data showed N162AM turning base approximately 1.8 miles behind the Airbus A320. About 1.5 miles on final approach, at 1,000 ft, the radar target of N162AM was lost,” the report states.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Schneider about 30 feet from the airplane suffering from third degree burns but was alert and responding to verbal commands, according to the report.

“The pilot stated he was returning from a 45-minute flight, and that he encountered wake turbulence on short final. The pilot said that the airplane lost lift, rolled inverted and he activated the ballistic parachute. He said that the airplane “hit the ground and burst into a fireball,” according to NTSB officials.

Schneider told them that the passenger, who suffered serous injuries, climbed over him and dragged him out of the plane and bystanders of the crash used fire extinguishers to put out the fire, according to the report.

Family members told WVLT News that he later died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

