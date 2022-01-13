Advertisement

Two men trapped following Powell trench collapse

Rural Metro officials told WVLT News that two people were trapped in the trench.
Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Powell Trench Collapse

One trapped following trench collapse

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, January 13, 2022

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire, Knoxville Fire Department crews and Knoxville Volunteer Trench Rescue Team responded to a trench collapse just after noon on Thursday. Rural Metro Captain Jeff Bagwell told WVLT News that one person was trapped in the trench, which is located on E. Beaver Creek Dr. near Allison Way.

In a later update, Bagwell told WVLT News that two men were trapped in the trench. According to Bagwell, construction workers were working on scene when they became trapped under 15 feet of dirt. Rural Metro Crews were able to see hand movement and speak to the trapped men, he said.

Officials on scene said that recovery would be a “long-term operation” and could take as long as six hours.

WVLT News has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Report shows multiple people warned Sevier Co. helicopter crash pilot not to fly
The pilot told officials that the passenger, who suffered serious injuries, climbed over him...
Alcoa plane crash pilot says the plane “hit the ground and burst into a fireball”

Latest News

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up to hold a fundraiser for a Knoxville 7-year-old with...
MEDIC Regional Blood Center holding drive for child with cancer
South-Doyle head coach retiring from high school football coaching
Hall of Fame Coach Clark Duncan decides it’s time
Kids in masks
How are East Tennessee schools handling illness?
Bands of rain and snow spin around the region this weekend.
Few showers late today, stronger rain to snow in a First Alert this weekend