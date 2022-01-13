Two men trapped following Powell trench collapse

Powell Trench Collapse One trapped following trench collapse Posted by WVLT on Thursday, January 13, 2022

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire, Knoxville Fire Department crews and Knoxville Volunteer Trench Rescue Team responded to a trench collapse just after noon on Thursday. Rural Metro Captain Jeff Bagwell told WVLT News that one person was trapped in the trench, which is located on E. Beaver Creek Dr. near Allison Way.

In a later update, Bagwell told WVLT News that two men were trapped in the trench. According to Bagwell, construction workers were working on scene when they became trapped under 15 feet of dirt. Rural Metro Crews were able to see hand movement and speak to the trapped men, he said.

Officials on scene said that recovery would be a “long-term operation” and could take as long as six hours.

