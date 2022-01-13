Advertisement

Police asking for help finding suspects in $7,000 Sevierville outlet theft

Anyone with information as to their identities is asked to call Sevierville Police
By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Sevierville police department are asking for your help finding two people suspected in a theft totaling thousands of dollars.

It happened at the the Coach Factory Outlet that is located in the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville.

Anyone with information as to their identities is asked to call Sevierville Police Detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cotton Eyed Joe Tuesday afternoon,...
Fire at Cotton Eyed Joe causes water damage
Dtearius Carvell Southren
Knoxville man arrested in New Year’s Eve fatal shooting

Latest News

Bands of rain and snow spin around the region this weekend.
Few showers late today, stronger rain to snow in a First Alert this weekend
catch up quick
Catch up Quick
The pilot told officials that the passenger, who suffered serious injuries, climbed over him...
Alcoa plane crash pilot says the plane “hit the ground and burst into a fireball”
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers late...
“God is on my side” | Summit Towers residents desperate to return after evacuation