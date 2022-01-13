Remote Area Medical in need of volunteers

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is in need of volunteers as COVID-19 is giving people pause about volunteering in medical settings.

”People at the beginning were apprehensive about coming back after the pandemic into the health care environment,” said Ronnie Hatfield, RAM’s senior volunteer coordinator.

RAM has a clinic coming up in February at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.

Wednesday, the organization said they’re in need of people to do jobs from checking patients in, to medical service providers helping those patients get their healthcare needs.

For people who volunteer often, helping RAM out is a way to stay connected in their communities and see how much the organization changes people’s lives.

”When they leave, these people are so grateful for the help they were able to receive because they need it so badly but you really take away from it in those moments the difference this project made not just in this moment but for those people for the rest of their lives,” said Brittany Cassady a RAM volunteer from Union County.

General support volunteers help in all non-medical service-related needs at RAM clinics.

”Couldn’t do what we do without our general support volunteers,” said Hatfield.

RAM has more information on its website for those interested in learning more.

