Advertisement

Remote Area Medical in need of volunteers

Remote Area Medical is searching for volunteers as some delay service for COVID fears.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical is in need of volunteers as COVID-19 is giving people pause about volunteering in medical settings.

”People at the beginning were apprehensive about coming back after the pandemic into the health care environment,” said Ronnie Hatfield, RAM’s senior volunteer coordinator.

RAM has a clinic coming up in February at the Jacobs Building in Chilhowee Park in Knoxville.

Wednesday, the organization said they’re in need of people to do jobs from checking patients in, to medical service providers helping those patients get their healthcare needs.

For people who volunteer often, helping RAM out is a way to stay connected in their communities and see how much the organization changes people’s lives.

”When they leave, these people are so grateful for the help they were able to receive because they need it so badly but you really take away from it in those moments the difference this project made not just in this moment but for those people for the rest of their lives,” said Brittany Cassady a RAM volunteer from Union County.

General support volunteers help in all non-medical service-related needs at RAM clinics.

”Couldn’t do what we do without our general support volunteers,” said Hatfield.

RAM has more information on its website for those interested in learning more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Elevators damaged in fire prompt evacuation of Summit Towers residents
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply

Latest News

The pilot told officials that the passenger, who suffered serious injuries, climbed over him...
Alcoa plane crash pilot says the plane “hit the ground and burst into a fireball”
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers late...
“God is on my side” | Summit Towers residents desperate to return after evacuation
Scammers pretending to be Chief Deputy Michael Hodge
Scammers pose as Sevier County law enforcement
An East Tennessee classroom
Tennessee schools may get free COVID tests