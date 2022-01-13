Advertisement

Small fire at Clinton High School prompts evacuation, officials say

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A small fire started around 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Clinton High School, according to Anderson County Schools Spokesperson Ryan Sutton.

“No staff or students were injured,” said Sutton. “Bus riders, car riders, and drivers are on normal schedule.”

All students were evacuated and allowed to reenter the school once it was cleared.

The cause of the fire and if it caused any damage is unknown.

This is a developing story.

