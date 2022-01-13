Advertisement

Tennessee schools may get free COVID tests

The Biden Administration announced it’s sending out 10 million tests to schools beginning as soon as this month.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 tests may be coming to your kids’ schools.

The Biden Administration announced it’s sending out 10 million tests to schools beginning as soon as this month. The White House will dedicate five million rapid tests and five million PCR tests to schools to help ease supply shortages.

The decision comes as the omicron variant skyrockets.

The goal is to keep kids in school.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” the U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, said he recognized schools are community hubs and need to remain open.

”We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our children have an opportunity to stay in school. That’s where they need to be. And we know we can do it safely,” said Cardona.

WVLT News has contacted the Tennessee Department of Education to see if they’ve ordered tests form the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and is awaiting a response.

