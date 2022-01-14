AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from Tellico Plains

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 6-year-old out of Tellico Plains.

Monroe County Chief Deputy Chris White confirmed with WVLT News that they are searching for Elijah Kensinger.

Kensinger is 4 foot tall, 55 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper, jeans, and orange and black sneakers.

He went to play in the woods near his home off New Highway 68 in Tellico Plains on Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the TBI.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-1212 or 1-800-TBI-FIND

