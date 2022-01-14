Advertisement

Assisted living gals reminisce about Betty White and friendship as her 100th birthday approaches

Group meets the #BettyWhiteChallenge with donation drive for animal rescue.
The ladies of Wellington Manor in Newport remember Betty White as her 100th birthday approaches.
(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loving life, speaking their minds and laughing are all things the gals at Wellington Manor Assisted Living have in common with the late Betty White. Several ladies in their 80s and 90s are celebrating her life by watching reruns of her popular shows, plus creating a special donation drive to honor Betty.

Wellington Manor is accepting pet food and other items for Steele Away Home animal rescue to donate on Monday, which would have been Betty’s 100th birthday.

Wellington Manor Family Advisor Gidget Dailey said donations quickly started coming in. “The fact that they’re able to give back and feel good about doing a good deed and getting their families involved. So it’s a great thing!”

Doris remembered that long before Golden Girls, which many people have watched, were shows in the era of black and white television. “Betty White had her own show. That’s the first one I remember.”

Others remember her on the Mary Tyler Moore show and on game shows. Barbara said, “It came on in the daytime: Password.” That show connected Betty with the love of her life she would marry: Alan Ludin.

“Couldn’t help but love her,” said Sue.

“I thought she played the part very well,” said Edna.

The ladies sharing Betty’s zest for life and sassy attitude, “It’s okay to say what you think, isn’t it?”

