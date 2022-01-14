Advertisement

Big South Fork offering one free camping night on Monday

Overview of Big South Fork Park
Overview of Big South Fork Park(National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area can enjoy a free night of camping to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday.

The park says it is authorizing one night of free camping at Alum Ford Campground.

The campground is near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables and lantern hooks. There are also accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail passes through the campground.

The free camping is also valid for all backcountry camping permits in Kentucky and Tennessee areas of the park.

Other fee-free days for 2022 include April 16, the first day of National Park Week; Aug. 4, Great American Outdoors Act anniversary; Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday; Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

