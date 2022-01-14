Both workers freed following Powell trench collapse

Powell Trench Collapse Two trapped following trench collapse in Powell. https://bit.ly/3zX47Ub Posted by WVLT on Thursday, January 13, 2022

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two construction workers were trapped under 15 feet of dirt after a trench collapse at a site off of E. Beaver Creek Drive in Powell just after noon on Thursday. 70 responders from Rural Metro Fire, the Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Volunteer Trench Rescue Team responded to the scene shortly after the incident.

After over five hours of rescue work, the first worker was freed, and responders were able to confirm the second man was conscious and speaking. Officials were reportedly able to free him after laying on their stomachs and digging with hand tools. Responders told WVLT News that they were concerned about hypothermia for both workers, but they believe they were able to locate the second person.

The second person was freed and transported to UTMC by ambulance but first responders did not give an update on his condition, according to officials with the ambulance.

WVLT News spoke to Rural Metro Captain Jeff Bagwell, who said that the workers were likely trapped while laying utility pipes in the trench. Responders were able to access the hand and wrist of one trapped man immediately, but was not able to make contact with the second worker at first. Responders were also able to speak to the first worker, but only in Spanish, which created communication issues.

Officials updated the condition of the first worker, saying he is in critical condition. Responders sedated the worker after partially freeing him, Bagwell told WVLT News. Bagwell was not able to confirm whether or not their injuries were life-threatening, however.

Bagwell also outlined the rescue process, which began with shoring up the dirt around the trapped workers to prevent more collapses. Rescue teams then began the process of moving the dirt off the trapped people. The long-term rescue was due to the nature of the incident. Loose dirt from recent weather created the potential for a secondary collapse, according to Bagwell, so crews were forced to work slowly.

“It is a slow, methodical digging process,” Captain Bagwell said.

Officials on scene originally said that recovery would be a “long-term operation” and could take as long as eight hours. In a later update, Bagwell said that both men should be freed much sooner, saying that two vacuum trucks helped them move more dirt quickly. The trucks are often used to remove dead leaves along roadways. This is the first trench rescue Bagwell has seen use vacuum trucks, he said.

Bagwell also said that he and his crew are optimistic about the rescue.

“We’re rescuers, it’s what we do,” Bagwell said.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) was called on the scene following the accident, Bagwell said.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies and Knoxville Police officers also closed E. Beaver Creek Dr.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.