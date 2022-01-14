Cool, quiet today, tracking rain to snow, First Alert Weather Day Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re quieter today, with passing clouds and a cool breeze. Conditions gradually change Saturday, with the bands of rain to snow moving around the region and sliding into our area Sunday. The First Alert Weather Day is focused on bands of heavier snow in parts of our area, slushy conditions at times, and then a change to snow showers late Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with patchy fog. Temperatures are dropping to around 32 degrees, but some more clouds move in again as the morning goes on.

Friday is mostly cloudy to partly cloudy at times, with bands of clouds moving through at times. We’re looking to reach a seasonable high of 48 degrees, thanks to extra time with sunshine. There is a light breeze out the Northwest that makes it feel cooler at times.

Tonight is back to a mostly cloudy sky, and a low around 33 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is mostly cloudy, with spotty rain showers in the Valley and snow showers in the higher elevations. These showers become scattered in the late afternoon to evening hours. The high will be around 45 degrees, with a light, cool breeze.

Bands of rain and snow are spinning around a low pressure system all across the region this weekend. The WVLT First Alert Weather Day commences Sunday morning, with bands of snow already hitting the Plateau and the Smokies, to parts of the Tennessee, Kentucky line. While it’s raining in the Valley for most, with some brief change to snow, we’ll find more of the mixing to rain for much of our area Sunday. This can wash away some of the earlier snow, but also lead to slushy puddles.

Sunday afternoon to evening is when we’re looking to all be “cold enough” for snowfall, which is why the Valley has light snow potential. This is another story of more falls than accumulates, especially with a back and forth precipitation type. That can lead to areas of ice, covered by little or a lot of snow. Sunday’s high is around 39 degrees, and drops to 26 degrees by Monday morning. We’ll have spotty snow showers left for a cold Monday, with a high of 36 degrees.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.