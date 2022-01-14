KPD in-custody death: Judge halts release of KPD bodycam video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Late Thursday afternoon, a Knoxville City spokesperson said a judge restricted the city from releasing bodycam, in-car video from the Knoxville Police Department that would have captured Robert Bailey’s arrest.

“The City planned to publicly release the footage Friday. However, shortly after the family reviewed nearly one and half hours of video, the City received an order from the Criminal Court for Knox County, signed by Judge Steven W. Sword, prohibiting disclosure of the footage, until further action by the court,” Kristin Farley, director of communications, said.

According to the the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bailey was arrested by KPD officers early in the morning on Jan. 6, and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. When officers arrived at the facility, Bailey became unresponsive while in the van.

According to the TBI, officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The police report stated that the medical emergency was a “possible overdose.” He later died after being transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Erland said.

“His body has been sent for an autopsy,” said TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart. “Preliminary information indicates that foul play was not involved.”

Bailey was pulled over in the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Family member Ronota Thomas said that Bailey has three children; two teen sons and one 20-year-old daughter who attends ETSU.

The investigation is ongoing.

