Advertisement

Missing man with dementia found using Flock camera

A missing 85-year-old man with dementia was found by Knoxville Police Department officers using a Flock camera, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, an 85-year-old man went missing from Dandridge Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

The man was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and his family lost contact with him just three hours later.

Officers were told that the man suffered from dementia and that he had left his home in a gray Ford pickup truck, according to Erland. Police used Flock cameras to locate the man’s car around 9:15 p.m.

“A short time later, officers stopped the vehicle on Neyland Drive and escorted him home,” said Erland. “Thankfully, the man did not need medical attention and was returned safely to his family.”

“This incident showcases how license plate reader technology enhances the public safety capabilities of our department,” Chief Eve Thomas said. “By having this technology at our disposal, we were not only able to quickly and safely locate a missing and endangered resident, but we were able to do so as efficiently as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two construction workers were trapped after a trench collapse at a site off of E. Beaver Creek...
Powell trench collapse victims recovering at UTMC
The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface
One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Report shows multiple people warned Sevier Co. helicopter crash pilot not to fly

Latest News

Leads Tennessee with 16 points and 13 rebounds in 65-51 win at Vanderbilt.
No.5 Lady Vols Stay Perfect in SEC Play
Two construction workers were trapped after a trench collapse at a site off of E. Beaver Creek...
Powell trench collapse victims recovering at UTMC
A suspect led Knoxville police on a chase with a baby in the car, according to officials with...
Knoxville police chase SUV with 1-year-old in car
Quintuplets celebrating their 18th birthday
First quintuplets ever born in Tennessee celebrating their 18th birthday