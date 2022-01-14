Missing man with dementia found using Flock camera

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, an 85-year-old man went missing from Dandridge Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

The man was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and his family lost contact with him just three hours later.

Officers were told that the man suffered from dementia and that he had left his home in a gray Ford pickup truck, according to Erland. Police used Flock cameras to locate the man’s car around 9:15 p.m.

“A short time later, officers stopped the vehicle on Neyland Drive and escorted him home,” said Erland. “Thankfully, the man did not need medical attention and was returned safely to his family.”

“This incident showcases how license plate reader technology enhances the public safety capabilities of our department,” Chief Eve Thomas said. “By having this technology at our disposal, we were not only able to quickly and safely locate a missing and endangered resident, but we were able to do so as efficiently as possible.”

