New changes coming to Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 100 years, there will soon be more to love at Neyland Stadium, as renovations are underway. Work on the stadium began on Nov.28, just hours after the Vanderbilt game.

Some of the upgrades include two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium, a party deck, and enhanced chairback seating at the lower-west premium club.

The lower-west sideline will also include a field-level club with a bar area, restrooms and food stations.

Approximately 700 cubic yards of rock is estimated to be removed under the west lower bowl seating area.

Officials told WVLT News that crews were working seven days a week on the renovations, and they hoped to have everything completed by Sept. 1, just a few days before the Vols home opener versus Ball State on Sept. 3.

Fans interested in experiencing Tennessee Football gamedays in these new-look areas are encouraged to contact the Tennessee Fund at 865-974-1218 or engage in the live chat function during weekday business hours.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.