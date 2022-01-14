Advertisement

No.5 Lady Vols Stay Perfect in SEC Play

Tennessee builds big lead and cruises to a 65-51 win at Vandy
Leads Tennessee with 16 points and 13 rebounds in 65-51 win at Vanderbilt.
Leads Tennessee with 16 points and 13 rebounds in 65-51 win at Vanderbilt.
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 5 Tennessee remains perfect in SEC play, after defeating Vanderbilt in Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, 65-51. 

UT (16-1, 5-0 SEC) was led by junior Jordan Horston, who stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a career-high-tying four blocks. Senior

Rae Burrell and junior Tamari Key were also in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.

Iyana Moore was the high scorer for Vanderbilt (10-7, 1-2 SEC) with 16, and Brinae Alexander was close behind with 15.

The Lady Vols, who have now won 7 straight games, return home Sunday at 3pm to host Kentucky in the We back pat game at Thompson-Boling Arena.

