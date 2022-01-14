Advertisement

Ramp, other accessible upgrades show support for Clinton leader recovering from stroke

“Let’s Give Back to E.T.!” effort includes anonymous donations for home and healthcare.
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new handicapped accessible ramp is going up quickly at the home of a Clinton leader who is recovering from a stroke. It’s one of several upgrades coming to the home of E.T. Stamey because of a mostly anonymous community donations.

The online effort called “Let’s Give Back to E.T.!” is still collecting donations for home improvements and future healthcare needs. Construction crews will also be making his bedroom and bathroom completely accessible, as well as widening outside doors to accommodate a wheelchair.

Good friend Charlie Lane said the aim is to encourage E.T. with several upgrades to make his home accessible and comfortable once he arrives home from the hospital and rehabilitation. “Yes, he will like it. He’ll give us a thumbs up. That’s what he’s been doing while he’s been in the hospital. Giving me thumbs up on everything that we say to him.”

Stamey is the Athletics Director for Clinton City Schools who is credited with bringing in the Blaze enrichment program. He also serves as a Clinton City Councilman. His family told us previously how much they appreciate all of the community support as Stamey recovers.

