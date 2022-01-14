Scott County man sentenced to life in prison for 21-year-old double murder

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole twice for a double murder that happened over 20 years ago Friday.

According to a release from Eighth Judicial District Coordinator Lana Frogge, Hubert Sexton Jr. shot Stanley and Terri Sue Goodman in their home on May 20, 2000. Sexton Jr. reportedly shot the two to prevent them from prosecuting Sexton Jr. for child abuse allegations.

The court sentenced Sexton Jr. for both murders, though it has not been decided yet whether he will serve the sentences consecutively or concurrently.

Sexton Jr. had previously been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder involving the Goodmans in 2001, but the convictions were later reversed on an appeal.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.