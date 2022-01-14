Advertisement

Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+

Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ original limited series with the working title “The Santa Clause.”

Disney announced Friday that production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

In the new series, Calvin is approaching his 65th birthday and realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family to move out of the North Pole.

Audiences were first introduced to Allen’s character in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” which became an instant holiday classic. Allen went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002′s “The Santa Clause 2″ and 2006′s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Disney did not give further details or disclose an estimated release date for the series.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safety device not observed where Powell trench collapsed, officials say
Safety device not present at Powell trench collapse, officials say
Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Report shows multiple people warned Sevier Co. helicopter crash pilot not to fly
Detectives with the Sevierville police department are asking for your help finding two people...
Police asking for help finding suspects in $7,000 Sevierville outlet theft
A suspect led Knoxville police on a chase with a baby in the car, according to officials with...
Knoxville police chase SUV with 1-year-old in car

Latest News

The Knoxville Fire Department asked travelers to avoid the area near the 3900 block of Pleasant...
Knoxville man hits parked car, crashing it into house
An 85-year-old man was found by Knoxville Police Department officers using a Flock camera,...
Missing man with dementia found using Flock camera
The WVLT First Alert is posted, with the best chance of sticking snow north of Crossville and...
Drizzly Saturday with snow, sleet, rain falling on First Alert Sunday
Car inside home in Knoxville
Knoxville man hits parked car, crashing it into house
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada