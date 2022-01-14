Traffic Alert: Vehicle crashes into home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vehicle crashed into the front of a home in Knoxville, according to officials.

The Knoxville Fire Department asked travelers to avoid the area near the 3900 block of Pleasant Ridge Road Friday morning.

Reported vehicle into a house 3900 block Pleasant RIdge road. Please avoid the area. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) January 14, 2022

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

This is developing.

