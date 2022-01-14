Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Vehicle crashes into home

The Knoxville Fire Department asked travelers to avoid the area near the 3900 block of Pleasant Ridge Road.
Car inside home in Knoxville
Car inside home in Knoxville(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A vehicle crashed into the front of a home in Knoxville, according to officials.

The Knoxville Fire Department asked travelers to avoid the area near the 3900 block of Pleasant Ridge Road Friday morning.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

This is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two construction workers were trapped after a trench collapse at a site off of E. Beaver Creek...
Powell trench collapse victims recovering at UTMC
One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Report shows multiple people warned Sevier Co. helicopter crash pilot not to fly
Detectives with the Sevierville police department are asking for your help finding two people...
Police asking for help finding suspects in $7,000 Sevierville outlet theft
A suspect led Knoxville police on a chase with a baby in the car, according to officials with...
Knoxville police chase SUV with 1-year-old in car
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Overview of Big South Fork Park
Big South Fork offering one free camping night on Monday
TBI searches for missing Monroe County boy
Hundreds search for missing 6-year old from Monroe County
Sunday brings a heavy blend of rain, snow, and sleet, likely causing regional travel issues.
Cool, quiet today, tracking rain to snow, First Alert Weather Day Sunday
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from Tellico Plains