Advertisement

WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

Black lab rescued days after Seattle home collapses in landslide. (Source: KING via CNN...
Black lab rescued days after Seattle home collapses in landslide. (Source: KING via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A dog that was trapped inside a collapsed Seattle house for six days following a landslide has been rescued.

The Seattle Fire Department said Thursday that firefighters responded to reports of the black Labrador named Sammy possibly trapped inside the home’s wreckage.

Fire department video shows someone carrying the alert dog out of the home. KING-TV reports homeowner Didi Fritts confirmed it was Sammy and firefighters say the dog was in stable condition.

No one had been inside the home since Jan. 7, when the landslide caused the house to partially collapse. Fritts crawled out and her husband James was trapped and rescued. Their other dog died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safety device not observed where Powell trench collapsed, officials say
Safety device not observed where Powell trench collapsed, officials say
Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Report shows multiple people warned Sevier Co. helicopter crash pilot not to fly
Detectives with the Sevierville police department are asking for your help finding two people...
Police asking for help finding suspects in $7,000 Sevierville outlet theft
A suspect led Knoxville police on a chase with a baby in the car, according to officials with...
Knoxville police chase SUV with 1-year-old in car

Latest News

FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in...
With its agenda stuck, White House puts focus back on infrastructure
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discusses the upcoming deadline for ACA...
Deadline for ACA health insurance enrollment is Saturday
Truckers who cross the border into Canada will be expected to be vaccinated starting Saturday.
Canada: COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for truckers crossing border