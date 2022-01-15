Cades Cove vehicle-free Wednesdays to stick around

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the Cades Cove vehicle-free Wednesdays will stick around.

In 2022 and beyond, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to experience all Cades Cove Loop Road has to offer from May 4 to Sept. 28.

For over 40 years, park managers implemented several vehicle-free opportunities for park visitors. Before 2020, roads were closed for specific times, such as a morning-only closure, which left a line of motorists waiting for the loop until 10:00 a.m. Therefore, congestion and parking became a concern.

As a result, the park implemented a pilot project for a full-day vehicle-free period.

“The intent of the pilot project was to test whether visitor use could be effectively spread throughout the day to address congestion, parking, and safety issues associated with the vehicle-free period and to provide improved access to multiple user groups,” the National Park Service said.

In 2021, vehicle-free Wednesday was extended with an updated parking plan. Staff managed on-site parking to improve visitor safety, minimize impacts to campground operations, and reduce roadside parking on non-durable surfaces.

“We look forward to offering this unique experience again, but we are making some modifications to better protect our roadside infrastructure and camping experience from out-of-bounds parking,” Superintendent Cash told WVLT News in 2021. “I heard from many people who loved having the full day to walk or ride their bikes around the cove. The credit for the idea goes to the local field staff who brought the concept forward in an effort to allow people more time to enjoy the loop road and to reduce congestion.”

How can you get the most out of your day if you plan your summer vehicle-free day? The park has four tips to help visitors come prepared.

Wear a helmet when riding a bicycle!

Park only in designated parking spots.

Visitors don’t have to come early in the morning!

Have what you need. Food, water, first aid kit, etc.



