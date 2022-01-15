Endangered Child Alert issued for two Pigeon Forge children

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from Pigeon Forge.

Emily Crase, 12, and Cristopher Crase, 16, were last seen driving in a dark gray 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC393 in Washington County at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Pigeon Forge Police Department said that the van belonged to their grandmother and they had taken it without permission.

Emily is four-foot-tall, weighs 100 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, white Champion hoodies and black Nike slides, police said.

Christopher is five-foot-tall, weighs 140 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a red zip-up jacket and black Nike slides.

If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase or the van they have been traveling in, please call PFPD at 865-453-9063 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stock Chrysler Town and Country van (TBI)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.