Advertisement

Endangered Child Alert issued for two Pigeon Forge children

Emily Crase, 12, and Cristopher Crase, 16, were last seen driving in a 2014 dark gray Chrysler Town and Country van.
Emily and Christopher Crase
Emily and Christopher Crase(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from Pigeon Forge.

Emily Crase, 12, and Cristopher Crase, 16, were last seen driving in a dark gray 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC393 in Washington County at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Pigeon Forge Police Department said that the van belonged to their grandmother and they had taken it without permission.

Emily is four-foot-tall, weighs 100 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, white Champion hoodies and black Nike slides, police said.

Christopher is five-foot-tall, weighs 140 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a red zip-up jacket and black Nike slides.

If you have seen Emily or Christopher Crase or the van they have been traveling in, please call PFPD at 865-453-9063 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stock Chrysler Town and Country van
Stock Chrysler Town and Country van(TBI)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
Quintuplets celebrating their 18th birthday
First quintuplets ever born in Tennessee celebrating their 18th birthday
Car inside home in Knoxville
Knoxville man hits parked car, crashing it into house
Safety device not observed where Powell trench collapsed, officials say
Safety device not present at Powell trench collapse, officials say
Alijah Kensinger
‘Just the power of God’ | Searchers react after finding missing Monroe Co. boy

Latest News

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
A few flurries and rain drops this morning
The WVLT First Alert is posted, with the best chance of sticking snow north of Crossville and...
Drizzly Saturday with snow, sleet, rain falling on First Alert Sunday
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers late...
Summit Towers residents to return to building Saturday
TDOT, Knox Co. prepare for winter weather
TDOT, Knox County prepare for weekend winter weather