First Alert begins early Sunday as a wintry mess is expected throughout the day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain moves in overnight transitioning to a wintry mix and snow throughout the day Sunday. This is why we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day in place.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain pushes in tonight and transitions into a wintry mess throughout the day Sunday. Most of us will start out with rain Sunday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Our First Alert Weather Day begins early Sunday as rain transitions on and off into a rain/snow mix, sleet, and snow. There could be some brief sticking of snow on the Cumberland Plateau early, but much of that will melt off later in the day. Sticking will begin early Sunday only in the Smoky Mountains.

Throughout the day in the Tennessee River Valley temperatures will be a couple of degrees above freezing. We will have a near-constant slushy mess of sleet, rain, and melty snow. Cold air returns to the storm later Sunday - so sticking will begin for many after dusk Sunday night.

THIS IS IMPORTANT: do not wake up Sunday expecting a winter wonderland of sticking snow. Snow will not stick for most until later in the evening, largely after dark. The best way to see your town’s snow totals is to consult the map below.

Snowfall potential through Sunday night (WVLT)

If you’re wondering whether to travel Sunday, traffic is likely to be slowed off and on. This is all dependent on how comfortable you feel driving in snow and sleet.

As we wrote above, snow will begin to stick and roads may become slippery late Sunday night and early into Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s overnight, so even if roads are wet black ice is possible early Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Martin Luther King Junior Day (Monday) will be very chilly. You can expect temperatures near freezing or below for much of the parade route. We could still see some light flurries and snow showers throughout the morning on Monday. Clouds look to stick around as well with highs near 36 degrees.

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday. We will be really chilly Tuesday morning with some in the teens, but warm back up into the 40s by the afternoon hours.

Another front arrives Wednesday bringing us some rain and potentially a rain/snow mix overnight into early Thursday. It looks like that front could really cool us off Friday into Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.