Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four adult women were injured in an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, Knoxville Police Department officials announced Saturday.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, KPD officers reportedly responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where four shooting victims arrived in a personal vehicle. Two were seriously injured, while the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

All victims were shot while in a parked car at the 2700 block of Tarleton Avenue, according to officials. They reportedly drove themselves to UTMC for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested or charged, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.