Advertisement

Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say

No suspects have been arrested or charged, according to officials.
Four people were injured.
Four people were injured.(Live 5/File)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four adult women were injured in an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, Knoxville Police Department officials announced Saturday.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, KPD officers reportedly responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where four shooting victims arrived in a personal vehicle. Two were seriously injured, while the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

All victims were shot while in a parked car at the 2700 block of Tarleton Avenue, according to officials. They reportedly drove themselves to UTMC for treatment.

No suspects have been arrested or charged, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
Missing 6-year-old boy from Monroe County found safe
Quintuplets celebrating their 18th birthday
First quintuplets ever born in Tennessee celebrating their 18th birthday
Car inside home in Knoxville
Knoxville man hits parked car, crashing it into house
Safety device not observed where Powell trench collapsed, officials say
Safety device not present at Powell trench collapse, officials say
Alijah Kensinger
‘Just the power of God’ | Searchers react after finding missing Monroe Co. boy

Latest News

Cades Cove Loop
Cades Cove vehicle-free Wednesdays to stick around
Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak.
Who is Amanda? | Girl in picture found in abandoned home identified
Winter deals at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort
Winter deals at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort
Winter deals are available at Song & Hearth - BOGO Available for Sunday - Thursday Dinner | 5...
Winter deals at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort