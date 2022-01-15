Groceries continue their struggle to restock empty shelves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Stores across the country are struggling to re-stock shelves after basic goods like bread, bread and meat have been wiped clean.

Shoppers are growing frustrated, but issues like severe weather across much of the eastern half of the country is threatening to make the problem worse.

Director of USF Supply Chain Innovation Lab Seckin Ozkul predicts some disruptions from this weekend’s severe weather.

”Again I want to tell the consumers to be a little bit more patient,” he said.

Jose Sandoval has been trucking goods for a decade, and dangerous weather is crippling major travel routes.

“I start at four in the morning,” Sandoval said. “I go home at 12:00 or 1:00 because I still not finished my route.”

Ozkul said Americans are also changing up how they eat, and are deciding to eat at home more.

With such a high demand, Sandoval said he can’t keep up with and views the shortage of drivers like him as dire.

“That’s one thing that we need people to work but they don’t want to work,” Sandoval said.

Ozkul insists while there is enough food it’s not all getting to stores. With COIVD cases on the rise, it only makes the situation worse.

The omicron variant has delivered a devastating blow to an already stretched-thin work-force.

”People are either quarantining or they are basically testing positive for this,” Ozkul said.

Alfredo Larios has been in the produce business for 25-years, keeping grocery stores and restaurants stocked.

“Never, I’ve never seen this happen,” he said. “This is new to us. We feel terrible because we don’t know in the future what’s gonna happen.”

