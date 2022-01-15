Advertisement

Joe B. Hall, who led Kentucky to 1978 NCAA title, dies at 93

Legendary coach passes as Tennessee prepares to play Kentucky at Rupp Arena
Legendary Kentucky basketball Coach
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall has died at age 93. Hall succeeded longtime coach Adolph Rupp and led Kentucky to a national championship in 1978.

The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday morning after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari. Hall and Calipari were close, and Hall was a a frequent presence at Kentucky practices and games. Hall went 297-100 in 13 years with Kentucky.

He weathered some early struggles and returned the program to national prominence. The Wildcats beat Duke for what was then their fifth title. Hall’s teams made the Final Four two other times.

