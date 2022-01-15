Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.

Gabrielle Hamilton, 22, has brown eyes and hair and was last seen on Jan. 10. Those with information are asked to call 911.

Officials have not released any more information at this time. WVLT News has reached out to the KCSO and will update this story as we learn more.

