Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Gabrielle Hamilton, 22, has brown eyes and hair and was last seen on Jan. 10.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman.

Officials have not released any more information at this time. WVLT News has reached out to the KCSO and will update this story as we learn more.

