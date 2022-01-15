Lady Vols to host Kentucky in ‘We Back Pat’ game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols will host Kentucky in the University of Tennessee’s 11th “We Back Pat” week. The week-long event focuses on bringing attention to Alzheimer’s disease and the Pat Summitt Foundation.

The foundation was launched in 2011 by Summitt after her diagnosis of dementia at the age of 59. Its mission is to give grants to nonprofits that advance research for treatment and a cure, provide care and support for patients and caregivers, and educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease.

Tennessee is currently ranked 5/6 (16-1/5-0 SEC) and Kentucky is currently ranked 19/20 (8-4/1-1 SEC). Those interested in watching the game on TV can do so on ESPN. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

