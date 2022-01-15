Summit Towers residents back home days after being relocated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four nights and three days after being removed from their homes, Summit Towers residents were able to move back in on Saturday. This is because one of the two elevators in the building has been fixed.

KFD chose to move them out of the building after a fire activated the sprinkler system and the water got into the elevator causing it to malfunction. Some residents stayed with friends and family while others went to the Red Cross shelter at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

For everyone getting off the bus Saturday, the message is pretty clear from Summit Towers’ residents.

James Lafferty, who lives in the building, said “I’m happy to be home.”

Lafferty was one of the dozens to stay in the Jacob Building. Something he missed most during his time there was his cat.

“I just adopted him from Young Williams in November and the next thing you know, boom he’s got to go back to Young Williams and I’m thinking ‘how’s he going to feel. What’s he going to think?” Lafferty said.

Summit Towers started letting people back in the building Saturday morning around 8:45 am. By 4:15 pm, everyone was allowed back in the building. KFD said it was to ensure there weren’t too many people moving back in at the same time.

Lafferty said, “I would say everyone for the most part that is coming off of that bus is so thankful that it’s finally over. There were times we’d thought would never end.”

Ever since it was announced people could return home, many feel relieved.

“I’m just thankful that God has blessed me with a roof over my head and food,” Lafferty said.

Residents at Summit Towers are grateful to be back home just a day before cold weather is expected in Knoxville.

KFD said the elevator company, KONE, is still working to fix the second elevator inside the building.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.