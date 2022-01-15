Summit Towers residents to return to building Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summit Towers residents will be able to return home Saturday, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials and a letter obtained by WVLT News. Almost 300 residents were moved out of the building after emergency sprinklers damaged the elevators following a small fire.

“The property management team will help facilitate an orderly return to the apartment building on Saturday, January 15, 2022,” the letter said. Manufacturers were able to repair one of the damaged elevators, Knoxville Fire Department officials said.

Some residents, who are currently staying at the Jacob Building in Chilhowie Park, are set to board KAT busses on a staggered schedule. The living community sent a letter to the residents with a schedule separated by floors. The letter lists residents as able to board busses as soon as 1:15 a.m. WVLT News has reached out to Summit Towers for clarification on the times.

The letter went on to thank the American Red Cross, the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Area Transit, the University of Tennessee and the community for helping care for the residents, many of who are seniors.

Summit Towers has also made arrangements for pets to be returned to residents with the Young Williams Humane Society, the letter said.

Summit Towers Letter (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.