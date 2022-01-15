Tennessee Silver Alert issued for Cocke County woman

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cocke County woman Saturday afternoon.

Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6 and has a medical condition, TBI officials said. Bruce is 5-foot-5-inches, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the TBI. She may be traveling in a grey 2009 Honda Civic with tag 2DP2661.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

