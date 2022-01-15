Advertisement

Tennessee Silver Alert issued for Cocke County woman

Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6, TBI officials said.
Kathryn Bruce
Kathryn Bruce(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cocke County woman Saturday afternoon.

Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6 and has a medical condition, TBI officials said. Bruce is 5-foot-5-inches, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the TBI. She may be traveling in a grey 2009 Honda Civic with tag 2DP2661.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

