Top-25 Border Battle set as Vols take on Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team heads north Saturday for a matchup with rival Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Vols warming up inside Rupp Arena where they’ve won two straight. It’s #22 Tennessee and #18 Kentucky at 1pm on ESPN ⁦@wvltrick⁩ pic.twitter.com/k9a4fQRxtV — wvlt (@wvlt) January 15, 2022

Tennessee (11-4, 2-2 SEC) picked up its second SEC home win on Tuesday, registering a 20-point win over South Carolina, 66-46. Junior guard Josiah-Jordan James finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and first of the season. He also had a pair of assists, one block and a steal. Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler finished the game with 11 points, four steals and four assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

Saturday marks Tennessee’s 15th meeting with Kentucky since Rick Barnes arrived in Knoxville prior to the 2015-16 season. The Vols have posted an 8-6 record against the Wildcats during that stretch, including winning their last two games at Rupp Arena.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee trails the all-time series with Kentucky, 157-75, dating to 1910.

• The Wildcats have a 91-19 edge when the series is played in Lexington, but Tennessee has won three of the last four meetings at Rupp Arena, including each of the last two.• Overall, the Vols have won six of their last 10 games vs. Kentucky.

• Vols sophomore Justin Powell is a native of Prospect, Kentucky, and a graduate of North Oldham High School in Goshen.

• Several veteran Vols played against Kentucky guard Kellan Grady during his days at Davidson; the Vols face Davidson annually in a closed preseason scrimmage in Knoxville.

• John Fulkerson and current NBA rookie Yves Pons (Grizzlies) are the only Vols ever to appear in three wins at Rupp Arena.

Saturday’s game at Kentucky marks the first of a two consecutive road games for Tennessee. The Vols are back on the road on Tuesday, taking on Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium. Tip-off in Nashville is set for 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.