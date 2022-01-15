VARSITY ALL ACCESS: Friday Night Hoops
Clinton and Catholic complete sweeps at home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another busy Friday night of high school hoops across East Tennessee. Our camera’s were at the Clinton and Knoxville Catholic gyms with the home teams completing sweeps at both locations. Here are some more scores from around the region.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Oak Ridge 57 Campbell County 35, Final
Seymour 53 Northview Academy 45, Final
Coalfield 51 Oliver Springs 29, Final
Knox Central 46 Powell 59, Final
Sweetwater 25 Tellico Plains 48, Final
Anderson County 41 Clinton 55, Final
Sequoyah 29 Greenback 57, Final
William Blount 59 Hardin Valley 53, Final
Heritage 40 Maryville 37,Final
Knoxville Halls 27 Scott 41, Final
Knoxville Webb 38 Knoxville Catholic 46, Final
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Claiborne 35 Cocke County 49, Final
Pigeon Forge 60 Cumberland Gap 38, Final
Greeneville 75 Grainger 58, Final
Jefferson County 39 Morristown East 75, Final
Morristown West 26 Sevier County 77, Final
Anderson County 40 Clinton 83, Final
Sequoyah 88 Greenback 50, Final
William Blount 75 Hardin Valley 62, Final
Heritage 32 Maryville 45, Final
Knoxville Halls 67 Scott 75, Final
Knoxville Webb 56 Knoxville Catholic 62, Final
