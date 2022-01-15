VARSITY ALL ACCESS: Friday Night Hoops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another busy Friday night of high school hoops across East Tennessee. Our camera’s were at the Clinton and Knoxville Catholic gyms with the home teams completing sweeps at both locations. Here are some more scores from around the region.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Oak Ridge 57 Campbell County 35, Final

Carter 37 Gibbs 40, Final

Kingston 60 Loudon 49,Final

Seymour 53 Northview Academy 45, Final

Coalfield 51 Oliver Springs 29, Final

Knox Central 46 Powell 59, Final

Oneida 42 Sunbright 51, Final

Sweetwater 25 Tellico Plains 48, Final

Anderson County 41 Clinton 55, Final

Sequoyah 29 Greenback 57, Final

William Blount 59 Hardin Valley 53, Final

Heritage 40 Maryville 37,Final

Rockwood 27 Oakdale 56, Final

Knoxville Halls 27 Scott 41, Final

Knoxville Webb 38 Knoxville Catholic 46, Final

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Claiborne 35 Cocke County 49, Final

Jellico 59 Cosby 41, Final

Pigeon Forge 60 Cumberland Gap 38, Final

Greeneville 75 Grainger 58, Final

Jefferson County 39 Morristown East 75, Final

Morristown West 26 Sevier County 77, Final

Anderson County 40 Clinton 83, Final

Sequoyah 88 Greenback 50, Final

William Blount 75 Hardin Valley 62, Final

Heritage 32 Maryville 45, Final

Rockwood 61 Oakdale 45, Final

Knoxville Halls 67 Scott 75, Final

Knoxville Webb 56 Knoxville Catholic 62, Final

