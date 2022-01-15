Winter deals at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort

Advertisement

Winter deals are available at Song & Hearth - BOGO Available for Sunday - Thursday Dinner | 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (AD $24.95) Valid: January 9 - March 10, 2022(Dollywood)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort has rolled out winter deals anyone can take part in to save money over the next couple of weeks.

The resort has also introduced a Winter Concert Series for live entertainment.

This concert series starts this weekend goes all the way through the end of February. Wade Hayes, a singer/songwriter, is the first to participate in the concert series and is happy to be back in Dollywood.

“I write a lot of true-life stuff, and I’ve been through a lot in this old life, and I hope to connect with people with my songs. I write songs instead of going to therapy,” said Hayes. " So that’s kind of how I deal with things, and a lot of people connect with them sometimes.”

These concerts are at 8 p.m. and cost $20. So, even if you don’t want to spend the night but want to live entertainment, you can get it all right here tonight at the DreamMore.

Song & Heart: A Southern Eatery has BOGO specials in the restaurant through early March. You can find more information about when that special is on the website.

